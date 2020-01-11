Follow Us:
Saturday, January 11, 2020
Live now

Tanhaji box office collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn starrer to have a massive opening

Tanhaji box office collection Day 1: Starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan, Tanhaji released alongside Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 11, 2020 8:50:36 am
tanhaji box office collection day 1 Tanhaji box office collection Day 1: The Ajay Devgn starrer could earn Rs 10 crore on opening day.

Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero released in theaters on January 10. The film released alongside Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak.

Directed by Om Raut, the film is based on the story of Tanhaji Malusare, the brave Maratha warrior. Tanhaji fought under the flag of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He fought against the Mughals to take back the fort at Kondana.

Tanhaji is Ajay Devgn’s 100th feature film.

As per trade analyst Girish Johar, the film could earn Rs 10 crore on its opening day. Girish told indianexpress.com, “Tanhaji is a magnum opus. It tells the tale of an unsung warrior from the Maratha community. The pre-release buzz suggests the film will have a good box office collection. It will be releasing in over 3000 screens. It is also coming in 3D to justify its scale on the big screen. So, I am expecting a fantastic start for the Om Raut directorial and then depending upon word of mouth, a long run at the box office is also expected.”

He added, “Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan together are a treat to watch. I think all three have a big fan following and them toplining the film will definitely add to its box office performance.”

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji.

Highlights

    The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave Tanhaji 2 stars and wrote, "Given the times we are in, as long as we get an array of costumery, and our noble ancestors rattling their sabres, flag-waving period films will get audiences. Or will they? Whatever happened to provenance? I enjoyed Saif’s maniacal bad guy, which comes off as yet another variant (Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt) of the flesh-devouring, diabolical, ruthless enemy that Bollywood currently delights in. Devgn and Kajol have a couple of soft moments."

    She added, "And then there’s the kinetic climax, all strategy and battle and CGI. Scores of soldiers are shown scaling impossibly steep cliff-sides, and running into a rain of bows-and-arrows; Tanhaji himself races towards certain doom, but also victory, and the ‘maukaparast darinda’ is handed out an end with a bang."

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd