Tanhaji box office collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn starrer to have a massive opening

Tanhaji box office collection Day 1: The Ajay Devgn starrer could earn Rs 10 crore on opening day.

Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero released in theaters on January 10. The film released alongside Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak.

Directed by Om Raut, the film is based on the story of Tanhaji Malusare, the brave Maratha warrior. Tanhaji fought under the flag of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He fought against the Mughals to take back the fort at Kondana.

Tanhaji is Ajay Devgn’s 100th feature film.

As per trade analyst Girish Johar, the film could earn Rs 10 crore on its opening day. Girish told indianexpress.com, “Tanhaji is a magnum opus. It tells the tale of an unsung warrior from the Maratha community. The pre-release buzz suggests the film will have a good box office collection. It will be releasing in over 3000 screens. It is also coming in 3D to justify its scale on the big screen. So, I am expecting a fantastic start for the Om Raut directorial and then depending upon word of mouth, a long run at the box office is also expected.”

He added, “Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan together are a treat to watch. I think all three have a big fan following and them toplining the film will definitely add to its box office performance.”

