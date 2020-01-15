Tanhaji box office collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn film continues to rake in moolah

Tanhaji box office collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn film remains strong at the box office even during weekdays. Tanhaji box office collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn film remains strong at the box office even during weekdays.

Ajay Devgn film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is unstoppable at the box office. The film earned Rs 13.75 crore on Monday, taking the total collection to Rs 75.68 crore.

“#Tanhaji is unstoppable on Day 4… Collects in double digits, despite lower ticket rates at multiplexes on weekdays… Day 4 numbers are better than Day 1 at several centres… Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr. Total: ₹ 75.68 cr. #India biz,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter.

The film is expected to gain pace in the coming days.

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government made Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior tax-free in the state.

Ajay Devgn also expressed his gratitude by thanking UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He tweeted, “Thank you Shri Yogi Adityanathji for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior Tax-Free in Uttar Pradesh. I would also be delighted Sir if you watched our film.”