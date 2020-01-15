Tanhaji box office collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn film continues to rake in moolah

Ajay Devgn film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is unstoppable at the box office. The film earned Rs 13.75 crore on Monday, taking the total collection to Rs 75.68 crore.
“#Tanhaji is unstoppable on Day 4… Collects in double digits, despite lower ticket rates at multiplexes on weekdays… Day 4 numbers are better than Day 1 at several centres… Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr. Total: ₹ 75.68 cr. #India biz,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter.
The film is expected to gain pace in the coming days.
On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government made Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior tax-free in the state.
Ajay Devgn also expressed his gratitude by thanking UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He tweeted, “Thank you Shri Yogi Adityanathji for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior Tax-Free in Uttar Pradesh. I would also be delighted Sir if you watched our film.”
Highlights
Pradeep Bhandari wrote on Twitter, "I happen 2 watch Tanhaji few days back. Since then I have been recommending this movie to every person I have been meeting. A complete film which teaches u valor, sacrifice, loyalty. What a pity textbooks taught us distorted history. @ajaydevgn stellar! #TanhajiWinsHearts"
Author and Padma Bhushan recepient Dr David Frawley tweeted, "Just saw #Tanhaji, a brilliant, well-acted and inspiring film. Shivaji and the Marathas created the basis for India's Independence Movement and show the true warrior spirit of India. Don't understand why Shiv Sena is not highlighting it. Would have made Bal Thackeray proud."
Actor Vatsal Seth heaped praise on Tanhaji. He tweeted, "#Tanhaji ...from Direction Editing BG Costumes VFX To Art all of them so good... @ajaydevgn such a powerful performance👊🏼 and @itsKajolD aapne rulaa diya 😢 ..A must watch! #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior"
