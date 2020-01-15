Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Live now

Tanhaji box office collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn film continues to rake in moolah

Tanhaji box office collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is unstoppable at the box office. The film's total collection stands at Rs 75.68 crore.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 15, 2020 11:36:58 am
Tanhaji box office collection Day 5 Ajay Devgn Tanhaji box office collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn film remains strong at the box office even during weekdays.

Ajay Devgn film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is unstoppable at the box office. The film earned Rs 13.75 crore on Monday, taking the total collection to Rs 75.68 crore.

“#Tanhaji is unstoppable on Day 4… Collects in double digits, despite lower ticket rates at multiplexes on weekdays… Day 4 numbers are better than Day 1 at several centres… Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr. Total: ₹ 75.68 cr. #India biz,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter.

The film is expected to gain pace in the coming days.

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government made Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior tax-free in the state.

Also Read | Chhapaak vs Tanhaji box office collection: Is it fair to compare the films?

Ajay Devgn also expressed his gratitude by thanking UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He tweeted, “Thank you Shri Yogi Adityanathji for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior Tax-Free in Uttar Pradesh. I would also be delighted Sir if you watched our film.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Highlights

    11:36 (IST)15 Jan 2020
    Fans go crazy at Ajay Devgn's entry scene in Tanhaji
    11:18 (IST)15 Jan 2020
    'Tanhaji teaches us valor, sacrifice and loyalty'

    Pradeep Bhandari wrote on Twitter, "I happen 2 watch Tanhaji few days back. Since then I have been recommending this movie to every person I have been meeting. A complete film which teaches u valor, sacrifice, loyalty. What a pity textbooks taught us distorted history.  @ajaydevgn stellar! #TanhajiWinsHearts"

    11:00 (IST)15 Jan 2020
    'Tanhaji is an inspiring film'

    Author and Padma Bhushan recepient Dr David Frawley tweeted, "Just saw #Tanhaji, a brilliant, well-acted and inspiring film. Shivaji and the Marathas created the basis for India's Independence Movement and show the true warrior spirit of India. Don't understand why Shiv Sena is not highlighting it. Would have made Bal Thackeray proud."

    10:41 (IST)15 Jan 2020
    A must watch: Vatsal Seth

    Actor Vatsal Seth heaped praise on Tanhaji. He tweeted, "#Tanhaji ...from Direction Editing BG Costumes VFX To Art all of them so good... @ajaydevgn such a powerful performance👊🏼 and @itsKajolD aapne rulaa diya 😢 ..A must watch! #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior"

    10:23 (IST)15 Jan 2020
    Tanhaji declared tax free in Uttar Pradesh

    Read more here: Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji declared tax free in Uttar Pradesh

    Apart from Ajay Devgn, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior stars Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and Luke Kenny in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by Om Raut.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd