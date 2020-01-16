Tanhaji box office collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn film earns Rs 107.68 crore

Tanhaji box office collection Day 6: The period drama is on a roll. Tanhaji box office collection Day 6: The period drama is on a roll.

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has entered the 100 crore club. The film has, so far, earned Rs 107.68 crore. The festival of Makar Sankranti boosted the movie’s collection as it earned Rs 16.72 crore on Wednesday.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures. He tweeted, “#Tanhaji is 100 NOT OUT… Day 6 is higher than Day 1, 4 and 5… Terrific trending on weekdays indicates the power of solid content… Speeding towards ₹ 150 cr… Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 15.28 cr, Wed 16.72 cr. Total: ₹ 107.68 cr. #India biz”

Period drama Tanhaji is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji. The film also stars Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and Luke Kenny in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by Om Raut.

Tanhaji released alongside Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak on January 10 and has managed to leave behind the latter by a huge margin. Explaining the factors that have led to the success of Tanhaji, trade analyst Girish Johar told indianexpress, “Tanhaji has been appreciated a lot, especially by the audience in the Western belt. In other regions too, it is doing good. It is a commercial potboiler backed by Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. Hence, it is attracting people to theaters.”

Tanjahi was declared tax-free in the state of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana earlier this week. Devgn tweeted his gratitude towards UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying, “Thank you Shri Yogi Adityanathji for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior Tax-Free in Uttar Pradesh. I would also be delighted Sir if you watched our film.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior a two-star rating. She wrote in her review, “Maratha valour has always been in vogue, but suddenly it seems unstoppable. Last month, Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat had the rousing battle cry of ‘har har Mahadev’ ringing across the screen; Tanhaji treads the same paths, more or less, only with a heavier-weight trio in the lead: Devgn as the all-good, valiant Tanhaji Malusare, Kajol as his dutiful, beautiful wife Savitribai, and Khan as the all-bad, utterly villainous Udaybhan Rathod.”

