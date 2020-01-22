Tanhaji box office collection: Ajay Devgn film inching towards Rs 200 crore mark

Tanhaji box office collection: The Ajay Devgn film released on January 10. Tanhaji box office collection: The Ajay Devgn film released on January 10.

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is inching towards its next milestone – Rs 200 crore. The period drama, which has so far collected Rs 183.34 crore, continues its dominance at the box office despite new releases.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures of Tanhaji. He tweeted, “#Tanhaji continues to stand tall, run triumphantly on weekdays… Next target: ₹ 200 cr… Will be #AjayDevgn’s second film to hit ₹ 200 cr, after #GolmaalAgain… [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr, Sat 16.36 cr, Sun 22.12 cr, Mon 8.17 cr, Tue 7.72 cr. Total: ₹ 183.34 cr. #India biz.”

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji. The film also stars Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and Luke Kenny in pivotal roles.

Talking about Tanhaji being her first period drama, Kajol told The Indian Express, “It was quite surreal for me. It took me a really long time to wear the costume, accessories and get ready for the camera. There was a specialist for draping the Nauvari sari on me while Mickey Contractor did my make-up. Once we got the look, it really felt different. The sets were so beautiful that you got the feeling that you were transported to another era.”

Further sharing her level of involvement in the film, which has also been produced by her husband Ajay Devgn, Kajol said, “I was not so involved with the production of the film. When Ajay offered me the role of Savitribai, wife of Tanhaji Malusare, my first reaction was ‘you are asking me because I’m free’. His response was that Savitribai was a wonderful character to play and I would be able to do justice to it. When I read the script, I understood it was an important character and I loved her strength.”

