Tanhaji box office collection: Ajay Devgn starrer crosses another milestone

Ajay Devgn’s historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is unstoppable. As of now, its total collection stands at an astounding Rs 175 crore. And in the coming days, it will most likely surpass the box office collection of Devgn’s comedy flick Golmaal Again.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Tanhaji is unshakable… Packs a solid number on [second] Mon… Crosses ₹ 175 cr… Sure to challenge *lifetime biz* of #GolmaalAgain… Rewriting record books in #Maharashtra… [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr, Sat 16.36 cr, Sun 22.12 cr, Mon 8.17 cr. Total: ₹ 175.62 cr. #India biz.”

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak has failed to connect with the audience, if the numbers are anything to go by. Adarsh tweeted Chhapaak’s latest figures and wrote, “#Chhapaak is rejected… Despite no *major release* this week, Weekend 2 shows no spark or enthusiasm… [Week 2] Fri 95 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.75 cr. Total: ₹ 32.48 cr. #India biz.”

However, it should be kept in mind that the two movies not only belong to diametrically different genres, but were made on different budgets. While Chhapaak is based on the life of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, Tanhaji tells the story of the Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare.

Earlier, while speaking with indianexpress.com, film trade analyst Girish Johar had said, “The difference in the screen count of the films was obvious much before their release. (Chhapaak released in 1700 screens and Tanhaji opened in 3500 screens approximately) Tanhaji is a big film with a wide release. I don’t know why people are comparing it with Chhapaak.”

