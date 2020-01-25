Tanhaji box office collection: Ajay Devgn film crosses Rs 200 crore mark

Tanhaji box office collection: Ajay Devgn film is dominating the box office despite new releases. Tanhaji box office collection: Ajay Devgn film is dominating the box office despite new releases.

Ajay Devgn’s latest release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures on Twitter. In a tweet, he mentioned, “#Tanhaji crosses ₹ 200 cr, shows no signs of fatigue… Continues to score, despite reduction of screens/shows + two prominent films hitting the marketplace… Will emerge #AjayDevgn’s highest grossing film today [Sat]… [Week 3] Fri 5.38 cr. Total: ₹ 202.83 cr. #India biz.”

Tanhaji is going strong at the box office despite new releases.

The Om Raut directorial was declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Haryana earlier this month.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji. The film also stars Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and Luke Kenny in pivotal roles.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film two stars. In the review, she mentioned, “I enjoyed Saif Ali Khan’s maniacal bad guy, which comes off as yet another variant (Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt) of the flesh-devouring, diabolical, ruthless enemy that Bollywood currently delights in.”

