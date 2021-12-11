Tadap declines in second week at the box office, faces competition aginst Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starrer Tadap seems to be slowing down at the box office as it enters its second week. On its second Friday, the Milan Luthria directorial collected Rs 1.03 crore, which makes its total collection Rs 22.07 crore.

On Saturday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s figures on Twitter. His tweet read, “#Tadap slides downwards on [second] Fri… Mass pockets should swing into action again on [second] Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri 1.03 cr. Total: ₹ 22.07 cr. #India biz.”

The film marks the Bollywood debut of Ahan Shetty, the son of Suniel Shetty. Penned by Rajat Arora, Tadap is a romantic action drama. Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra, and Sumit Gulati among others also feature in the cast.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film only one star and wrote in her review, “By the time the twist — verily, yes, there’s a twist — comes along, it’s too late. By that time, we are buried under the love track, and the best friend (Sumit Gulati) track, and the action track. The two people who make the best of this mothballed ‘Tadap’ are, no, not, the lovebirds, but the two daddies, Mishra and Shukla.”

Tadap is the remake of the hit 2018 Telugu film RX100.