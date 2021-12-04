Tadap opens strong at the box office, Ahan Shetty starrer off to a good start

Ahan Shetty’s debut film Tadap is being received well by the audience. The Milan Luthria directorial had a strong opening on the nox office. On its first day, Tadap earned Rs 4.05 crore, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

#Tadap springs a BIGGG SURPRISE… 1656 screens, 50% occupancy in largest market [#Maharashtra], yet posts SOLID TOTAL on Day 1… Eclipses biz of all #Hindi films… Target audience – youth – contribute to energetic footfalls… All eyes on Day 2… Fri ₹ 4.05 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/G54ECQDoj0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 4, 2021

Ahan’s father Suniel Shetty, on Friday, shared a throwback photo of the actor and penned an emotional note. In the note, Shetty asked Ahan to not take negative comments by heart and take them as a part of his learning. He also asked Ahan to not get “drunk on praise.”

“Your first Friday. Your first film release. Time for #Tadap is here & will also go by like every other day. Becoming just another milestone as the movies flash by. But remember one thing. People are true if you are. Don’t take it to heart if they critique you, it’s a learning. Don’t get too punch drunk on praise. It’s a perk. Just stay blessed, grounded, simple, honest, true & the People, the Public – the only followers that matter – will become your friends. All in all, be as sincere as you were for your first film. Make people love you. Love them back. Like I love you son,” Suniel Shetty wrote.

Tadap, which also stars Tara Sutaria, is Telugu film RX100’s remake.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film one star. “Local Mussoorie lad Ishana (Ahan Shetty) falls hard for London-returned fair maiden Ramisa (Tara Sutaria). But the path of true love is strewn with tiresome 80s cliches, bombastic dialogues and stereotyped characters, so what we get is same old same old. Many questions arise,” Gupta wrote in her review.