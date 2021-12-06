Tadap box office collection Day 3: Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starrer is on a roll

Ahan Shetty’s debut project Tadap is gaining steam at the box office. After an impressive Rs 5.35 crore on Sunday, the total collection of the Milan Luthria directorial now stands at Rs 13.52 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday shared the latest box office figures of the Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria starrer. In a tweet, he mentioned how the film is seeing growth despite featuring ‘new faces’.

“#Tadap packs an impressive number for a film starring new faces in its opening weekend… Sees good growth on Day 3… Pockets that were average/decent on Day 1 and 2, improve on Day 3… Mon – Thu crucial… Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 4.12 cr, Sun 5.35 cr. Total: ₹ 13.52 cr. #India biz,” Adarsh tweeted.

As per an earlier tweet by the trade analyst, the film had hit 1656 screens with 50% occupancy in Maharashtra.

Written by Rajat Arora, Tadap is a romantic action drama, which marks the Bollywood debut of 90s star Suneil Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. The film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra and Sumit Gulati among others.

Tadap movie review | Ahan Shetty’s mothballed romance is buried under tiresome 80s cliches

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film one star, and wrote, “By the time the twist — verily, yes, there’s a twist — comes along, it’s too late. By that time, we are buried under the love track, and the best friend (Sumit Gulati) track, and the action track. The two people who make the best of this mothballed ‘Tadap’ are, no, not, the lovebirds, but the two daddies, Mishra and Shukla.”

Tadap is the remake of hit 2018 Telugu film RX100, which starred Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in the lead roles.