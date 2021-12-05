Tadap box office collection Day 2: Ahan Shetty film sees growth, earns Rs 8.17 crore

Milan Luthria’s Tadap witnessed a slight boost on its second day. The film, which marks the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty, earned Rs 4.12 crore on Saturday, which is a little more than Friday’s Rs 4.05 crore. Its total collection currently stands at Rs 8.17 crore. Written by Rajat Arora, the film is a romantic action drama. While Tara Sutaria essays the female lead, Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra, Sumit Gulati among others play supporting roles.

Read review | Ahan Shetty’s mothballed romance is buried under tiresome 80s cliches

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s box office figures on his Twitter account. He wrote, “#Tadap grows on Day 2… Target audience driving its biz… Growth at major centres of #Delhi, #UP, #Gujarat, #Punjab is a plus… More markets should come into play on Day 3… Strong weekend on the cards expected… Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 4.12 cr. Total: ₹ 8.17 cr. #India biz.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a negative review. She gave the film only one star out of five, and wrote, “By the time the twist — verily, yes, there’s a twist — comes along, it’s too late. By that time, we are buried under the love track, and the best friend (Sumit Gulati) track, and the action track. The two people who make the best of this mothballed ‘Tadap’ are, no, not, the lovebirds, but the two daddies, Mishra and Shukla.”

She added, “Meanwhile, we are left with such lines as: ‘jawaani mein FD kara lo, budhaape mein kaam ayegi’. Or words to that effect.”