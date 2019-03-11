Badla box office collection Day 3: Positive word-of-mouth helps Amitabh Bachchan film

Badla, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles, is raking good numbers at the box office in its opened weekend. The film’s total earnings stand at Rs 13.59 crore.

Advertising

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla is a suspense thriller that revolves around a young married entrepreneur (played by Taapsee) who gets into a soup when she finds herself locked in a hotel room next to her dead lover. She hires a renowned lawyer (played by Amitabh) to solve this mysterious case.

The film, which hit screens on March 8, earned Rs 5.94 crore on the day of its release and Rs 8.55 on the second day, taking its total to Rs 13.59 crore, shared film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his Twitter account.

Amitabh and Taapsee have reunited in this film after the 2016’s successful social drama Pink.

Badla is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment and is an official remake of the 2017 Spanish film The Invisible Guest.

The audience as well as critics have appreciated the film. In her review, The Indian Express film critic wrote, “Badla, an official remake of a Spanish murder mystery, pulls off a mostly gripping whodunit, something Bollywood rarely manages.”

Advertising

She added, “Alert viewers will know where Badla is headed: sometimes the title of the film is the biggest spoiler. But still, for a film which relies chiefly upon its actors’ ability to vary mood and delivery in a confined space, Badla does well enough.”