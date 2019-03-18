Badla box office collection Day 10: Taapsee Pannu starrer is raking in good numbers

Badla, starring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, is doing great business at the box office even in its second week. The film has managed to earn Rs 57.40 crore till now.

Advertising

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla is a suspense thriller which revolves around a young married entrepreneur (played by Taapsee) who finds herself in a locked hotel room next to the body of her dead lover.

In a bid to get out of the soup and hoping to find answers, she hires a renowned lawyer (played by Amitabh) to help her solve the mystery of what really happened.

Thanking her fans for such an immensely positive response for the film, Taapsee in her Instagram post wrote, “Sitting here in Johri and reading all your messages for #Badla fills my heart with so much gratitude! You have made this film a memorable one for all of us! Keep sending more n more love. I can never have enough of it!”

Advertising

The Sujoy Ghosh directorial marks Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu’s second film after 2016 hit-flick Pink and just like the courtroom drama, this thriller also received overwhelming reviews from critics.

Besides Amitabh and Taapsee, the film also features Manav Kaul and Amrita Singh among others in significant roles.