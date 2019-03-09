Badla box office collection Day 1: Taapsee and Amitabh film off to a good start

Badla, starring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles, is off to a good start at the box office. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the suspense thriller has impressed the audience as well as film critics.

The film, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, is an official remake of the 2017 Spanish film The Invisible Guest.

In his interview with indianexpress.com earlier, director Sujoy spoke about the equation between lead stars Taapsee and Amitabh.

He said, “They are very comfortable with each other. They have known each other for long, which is great but that doesn’t help because this is a new film. So, no matter how well they know each or how much they have worked, they still have to start from scratch in my film.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubra Gupta gave three stars to Badla.

In her review, Shubhra wrote, “Badla is essentially a two-hander filled out by Bachchan and Pannu, last seen together in Pink. Most of the film takes place within a room, with these two main characters constantly shifting positions, both physically and morally. As each layer comes off, with Bachchan persuading Sethi to ‘tell the truth, and nothing but the truth’, we are privy to a little more information. The source remains Naina, but with each reveal, we are forced to examine the facts: who is telling the truth? What is the truth?”

Badla also features Manav Kaul, Amrita Singh, and Tony Luke among others in significant roles.