Super 30 box office collection Day 7: Hrithik Roshan film earns Rs 75.85 crore

Hrithik Roshan film Super 30 is having a decent run at the box office. It has slowed down the winning streak of Kabir Singh, which dominated the box office for almost four weeks. Now, with Jon Favreau directorial The Lion King hitting screens, the Vikas Bahl directorial might struggle.

So far, the film has been able to collect Rs 75.85 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted Super 30’s box office figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#Super30 is decent… Metros/urban centres are driving its biz… Mass circuits/single screens are weak… Week 2 crucial, since it faces #TheLionKing… Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 6.92 cr, Tue 6.39 cr, Wed 6.16 cr, Thu 5.62 cr. Total: ₹ 75.85 cr. India biz.”

On Wednesday, Super 30 received praise from Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. He took to Twitter and wrote, “Happy to have watched the movie ‘Super 30’ along with the lead actor of the film Shri Hrithik Roshan, Producer Shri Sajid Nadiadwala, Shri Anand Kumar and my family members, at Uprashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi today.”

In response to the Vice President’s tweet, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Your words of encouragement mean the world to us, so grateful to have received yours and the entire family’s feedback and love for the movie. Thank you so much for your valuable words Sir.”