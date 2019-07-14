Super 30 box office collection Day 2: Hrithik Roshan film faces competition from Kabir Singh

Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 had a fine opening of Rs 11.83 crore. The film takes its title from the Super 30 program, begun by real-life ace mathematician Anand Kumar, who trained underprivileged children for the IIT entrance examination.

Hrithik plays the role of Anand in Super 30. Mrunal Thakur, Virendra Saxena, Nandish Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Amit Sadh and others also star in the film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest box office figures of the movie and wrote, “#Super30 has a decent Day 1… Biz picked up at metros/urban centres [Mumbai and South specifically] towards evening… Mass pockets are ordinary/dull… Should witness growth on Day 2 and 3… Sustaining and proving its mettle on weekdays crucial… Fri ₹ 11.83 cr. India biz.”

Super 30 faces stiff competition from the holdover Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor. Kabir Singh is still strong at the box office despite being in its fourth week and may create problems for Super 30.

Trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier told indianexpress.com, “Hrithik is coming after more than one and half years. Also, he is one of those superstars whose every film is eagerly awaited by fans. The trailer of the film has already made the right noise. Though it’s not a typical song and dance commercial film that Hrithik does, we know now the audience is open to actors doing content-based films. The content-driven films are also going a long way at the box office. Super 30 surely looks like another winner from Hrithik.”