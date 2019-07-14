Toggle Menu
Super 30 box office collection Day 2: Hrithik Roshan film faces competition from Kabir Singhhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/box-office-collection/super-30-day-2-hrithik-roshan-5827893/

Super 30 box office collection Day 2: Hrithik Roshan film faces competition from Kabir Singh

Super 30 box office collection Day 2: This Hrithik Roshan film faces stiff competition from the holdover Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor. Kabir Singh is still strong at the box office despite being in its fourth week and may create problems for Super 30.

Super 30 box office collection Day 2: Hrithik Roshan film had a fine opening.

Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 had a fine opening of Rs 11.83 crore. The film takes its title from the Super 30 program, begun by real-life ace mathematician Anand Kumar, who trained underprivileged children for the IIT entrance examination.

Hrithik plays the role of Anand in Super 30. Mrunal Thakur, Virendra Saxena, Nandish Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Amit Sadh and others also star in the film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest box office figures of the movie and wrote, “#Super30 has a decent Day 1… Biz picked up at metros/urban centres [Mumbai and South specifically] towards evening… Mass pockets are ordinary/dull… Should witness growth on Day 2 and 3… Sustaining and proving its mettle on weekdays crucial… Fri ₹ 11.83 cr. India biz.”

Super 30 faces stiff competition from the holdover Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor. Kabir Singh is still strong at the box office despite being in its fourth week and may create problems for Super 30.

Trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier told indianexpress.com, “Hrithik is coming after more than one and half years. Also, he is one of those superstars whose every film is eagerly awaited by fans. The trailer of the film has already made the right noise. Though it’s not a typical song and dance commercial film that Hrithik does, we know now the audience is open to actors doing content-based films. The content-driven films are also going a long way at the box office. Super 30 surely looks like another winner from Hrithik.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30.

'Hrithik has lived the character'

"An inspirational film.. How a young mathematician fought the coaching mafia and sent 30 poor students to IIT.. @iHrithik is exceptional.. He has lived the character.. Kudos to him for doing an inspiring movie.. Very entertaining as well.." tweeted trade and film analyst Ramesh Bala.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film two stars. Shubhra wrote, "The brown-facing of the fair-skinned Hrithik Roshan is a clear and present problem. Clearly, the only way this film would have got made was to have an A-list male star fronting it, and Roshan has had enough practice in being earnest in previous roles to carry off a part like this. But his earnestness comes off rehearsed. He’s almost always Hrithik-playing-Anand, not managing to tamp down his starriness, not because he’s not capable of it, but because the film’s insistence on making him a hero all the time. And that ‘Bihari’ accent? The less said."

She added, "I did get stirred a couple of times, and those were when the film puts Hrithik together with the young people who play his students, the ones who form the Super 30: glimpses of real gut-wrenching poverty flit past, leaving behind some of their grit. Their faces have animation, the kind a movie like this could have done much more with."

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Kabir Singh box office collection Day 23: Shahid Kapoor film remains strong in fourth week
2 Haven’t been approached for Mithali Raj biopic: Taapsee Pannu
3 Salman Khan feels stardom is being held by him, SRK, Aamir, Akshay and Ajay