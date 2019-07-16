Super 30 box office collection Day 4: Will Hrithik Roshan film pass weekday test?

Hrithik Roshan film Super 30, which kicked off its box office journey with Rs 11.83 crore on Friday, showed a jump in its performance on Saturday and Sunday with Rs 18.19 crore and Rs 20.74 crore, respectively. Now, the film’s total stands at Rs 50.76 crore.

Interestingly, Super 30 is showing an upward trend in mass circuits, thanks to positive word of mouth promotion.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures on Twitter. He mentioned in a tweet, “More #Super30 has an excellent weekend… Performed exceptionally well at multiplexes of metros and Tier-2 cities, while mass circuits also saw a healthy trend… Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr. Total: ₹ 50.76 cr. India biz.” He also added that Super 30 is trending better than Hrithik Roshan’s last two films Mohenjadaro and Kaabil.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is based on the life and work of mathematician Anand Kumar, who runs a programme called Super 30. In the programme, Anand Kumar helps brilliant but underprivileged children prepare for the IIT entrance examination.

Earlier, talking about Super 30, Anand Kumar said the film will help in changing the image of Bihar.

“Due to some movies made on Bihar, the state got a negative image. But Super 30 showcases the hard work and dedication of people from the underprivileged families of Bihar. That will bring a lot of happiness to us,” the 46-year-old said.