Super 30 box office collection Day 3: Hrithik Roshan film soars after a decent start

Super 30’s collections jumped considerably on the second day of its theatrical run. It earned Rs 18.19 crore on Saturday. Now this Hrithik Roshan starrer’s total collection stands at Rs 30.02 crore. It had opened with Rs 11.83 crore.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is based on the life and work of mathematician Anand Kumar, who runs a programme called Super 30. In the programme, Anand Kumar helps brilliant but underprivileged children prepare for the IIT entrance examination.

Arrayed against Super 30 is Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh, which is going strong even in its fourth week. While the opening was just fine, Super 30 has shown growth and the word-of-mouth promotion appears to be good.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar had told indianexpress.com earlier, “Hrithik is coming after more than one and half years. Also, he is one of those superstars whose every film is eagerly awaited by fans. The trailer of the film has already made the right noise. Though it’s not a typical song and dance commercial film that Hrithik does, we know now the audience is open to actors doing content-based films. The content-driven films are also going a long way at the box office. Super 30 surely looks like another winner from Hrithik.”