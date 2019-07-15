Super 30 box office collection Day 3: Hrithik Roshan film soars after a decent start

Toggle Menu
Super 30 box office collection Day 3: This Hrithik Roshan starrer is based on the life and work of mathematician Anand Kumar, who runs a programme called Super 30.

Super 30’s collections jumped considerably on the second day of its theatrical run. It earned Rs 18.19 crore on Saturday. Now this Hrithik Roshan starrer’s total collection stands at Rs 30.02 crore. It had opened with Rs 11.83 crore.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is based on the life and work of mathematician Anand Kumar, who runs a programme called Super 30. In the programme, Anand Kumar helps brilliant but underprivileged children prepare for the IIT entrance examination.

Arrayed against Super 30 is Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh, which is going strong even in its fourth week. While the opening was just fine, Super 30 has shown growth and the word-of-mouth promotion appears to be good.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar had told indianexpress.com earlier, “Hrithik is coming after more than one and half years. Also, he is one of those superstars whose every film is eagerly awaited by fans. The trailer of the film has already made the right noise. Though it’s not a typical song and dance commercial film that Hrithik does, we know now the audience is open to actors doing content-based films. The content-driven films are also going a long way at the box office. Super 30 surely looks like another winner from Hrithik.”

Super 30 crosses Rs 50 crore mark?

Film distributor and film trade analyst Raj Bansal posted on Twitter, "Yes @iHrithik s #Super30 crosses ₹50Cr mark during first weekend."

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film two stars. Shubhra wrote, "The brown-facing of the fair-skinned Hrithik Roshan is a clear and present problem. Clearly, the only way this film would have got made was to have an A-list male star fronting it, and Roshan has had enough practice in being earnest in previous roles to carry off a part like this. But his earnestness comes off rehearsed. He’s almost always Hrithik-playing-Anand, not managing to tamp down his starriness, not because he’s not capable of it, but because the film’s insistence on making him a hero all the time. And that ‘Bihari’ accent? The less said."

"I did get stirred a couple of times, and those were when the film puts Hrithik together with the young people who play his students, the ones who form the Super 30: glimpses of real gut-wrenching poverty flit past, leaving behind some of their grit. Their faces have animation, the kind a movie like this could have done much more with," she added.

