Super 30 box office collection prediction: Hrithik Roshan starrer to bring Kabir Singh storm to a halt

With the release of Super 30, a film based on the life of Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar, Hrithik Roshan is once again out to win hearts. But if the film will withstand the Kabir Singh storm that has taken over the box office or not is yet to be seen. However, trade analysts are sure about it doing good business.

Discussing the prospects of Super 30, film trade analyst Girish Johar, said, “Hrithik is coming after more than one and half years. Also, he is one of those superstars whose every film is eagerly awaited by fans. The trailer of the film has already made the right noise. Though it’s not a typical song and dance commercial film that Hrithik does, we know now the audience is open to actors doing content-based films. The content-driven films are also going a long way at the box office. Super 30 surely looks like another winner from Hrithik.”

Super 30 is helmed by Vikas Bahl and stars talents like Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi as well. The film was screened to a positive response from the film fraternity. While Yami Gautam has called it a “must watch”, for Farah Khan, it is the “film of the year.”

Considering these early reactions to the film, Girish has predicted a double-digit opening for Super 30. “It is a word of mouth movie and I peg its day one box office collection at Rs 12 crore and it might go further to Rs 13-14 crore. The chances of it going downwards are bleak after the initial reactions,” he suggested.

Asked if Kabir Singh will pose competition to Super 30, Girish said its the perfect time for the release of the Hrithik starrer. He said, “Kabir Singh has done its leg work. Article 15 is also in its third weekend. There are no major English films that we are scared of these days. So, it is releasing at the right time.”

Further, he added that the family-friendly content of the film will add to its box office figures. “Super 30 is a film for family viewing. So, it is expected to attract the family audience. Though next week it will have competition from The Lion King,” Girish stated.

Super 30 is expected to release in around 2000-2500 screens.