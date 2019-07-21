Super 30 box office collection Day 9: Hrithik Roshan starrer mints Rs 88.90 crore

Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 remained strong as it entered its second week. After nine days of its theatrical run, it has accumulated Rs 88.90 crore.

Mrunal Thakur, Virendra Saxena, Nandish Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and Aditya Shrivastava also star.

“#Super30 is back in form on [second] Sat… Mumbai and DelhiUP circuits witness huge gains, while mass circuits show an upward trend… Should hit ₹ 💯 cr today [Sun], if the solid trending continues… [Week 2] Fri 4.51 cr, Sat 8.53 cr. Total: ₹ 88.90 cr. India biz,” tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is based on the life and work of mathematician Anand Kumar, who runs a programme called Super 30. In the programme, he helps brilliant. underprivileged children prepare for the IIT entrance examination.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Super 30 two stars. Shubhra wrote, “The brown-facing of the fair-skinned Hrithik Roshan is a clear and present problem. Clearly, the only way this film would have got made was to have an A-list male star fronting it, and Roshan has had enough practice in being earnest in previous roles to carry off a part like this. But his earnestness comes off rehearsed. He’s almost always Hrithik-playing-Anand, not managing to tamp down his starriness, not because he’s not capable of it, but because the film’s insistence on making him a hero all the time. And that ‘Bihari’ accent? The less said.”

“I did get stirred a couple of times, and those were when the film puts Hrithik together with the young people who play his students, the ones who form the Super 30: glimpses of real gut-wrenching poverty flit past, leaving behind some of their grit. Their faces have animation, the kind a movie like this could have done much more with,” she added.