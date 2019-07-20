Super 30 box office collection Day 8: Hrithik Roshan film earns Rs 80.36 crore

Super 30 had a fine if not remarkable first week at the box office. The Hrithik Roshan starrer has earned Rs 80.36 crore so far after eight days of its theatrical run.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s figures on his Twitter account. He wrote, “#Super30 is super-strong on [second] Fri… Biz should witness significant growth on [second] Sat and Sun… Will comfortably cross ₹ 💯 cr mark in Week 2… [Week 2] Fri 4.51 cr. Total: ₹ 80.36 cr. India biz.”

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is based on the life and work of mathematician Anand Kumar, who runs a programme called Super 30 in Patna. In the programme, Anand Kumar helps brilliant but underprivileged children prepare for the IIT entrance examination.

Super 30 had an average opening, but it has since improved due to positive buzz and good word-of-mouth.

After facing Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh, it now has a new competitor in the form of Disney’s The Lion King, which is almost certain to take a lead.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Super 30 two stars. Shubhra wrote, “The brown-facing of the fair-skinned Hrithik Roshan is a clear and present problem. Clearly, the only way this film would have got made was to have an A-list male star fronting it, and Roshan has had enough practice in being earnest in previous roles to carry off a part like this. But his earnestness comes off rehearsed. He’s almost always Hrithik-playing-Anand, not managing to tamp down his starriness, not because he’s not capable of it, but because the film’s insistence on making him a hero all the time. And that ‘Bihari’ accent? The less said.”