Super 30 box office collection Day 5: Hrithik Roshan film to face competition from The Lion King?

Super 30 box office collection Day 5: Hrithik Roshan film Super 30 has had a decent run at the box office so far. The film has earned a total collection of Rs 64.07 crore.

Super 30 box office collection Day 5: Hrithik Roshan film is helmed by Vikas Bahl.

Hrithik Roshan film Super 30 has had a decent run at the box office so far. Now, its total collection stands at Rs 64.07 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s box office figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#Super30 remains in the same range on Day 5 [vis-à-vis Day 4]… Metros continue to fare well, while mass circuits/single screens are down… Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 6.92 cr, Tue 6.39 cr. Total: ₹ 64.07 cr. India biz.”

“#Super30 faces the much-hyped #Hollywood biggie #TheLionKing on Fri [19 July 2019]… Will #Super30 dominate the marketplace or will the #Hollywood biggie [with voice over of SRK and Aryan Khan] lead the race?” he mentioned in another tweet.

On Wednesday, Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu watched Super 30 in New Delhi. He took to Twitter and praised the film.

Super 30 is getting rave reviews for the performance of Hrithik Roshan who plays mathematician Anand Kumar in the film. Kumar runs a successful coaching institute where talented youths from underprivileged backgrounds are provided free of cost tuition for the coveted Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE).

On Monday, the Bihar government announced that the Hrithik Roshan starrer will be tax-free in the state.

Vice President Of India Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu was 'happy to watch Super 30'

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Super 30 two stars. Shubhra wrote, "The brown-facing of the fair-skinned Hrithik Roshan is a clear and present problem. Clearly, the only way this film would have got made was to have an A-list male star fronting it, and Roshan has had enough practice in being earnest in previous roles to carry off a part like this. But his earnestness comes off rehearsed. He’s almost always Hrithik-playing-Anand, not managing to tamp down his starriness, not because he’s not capable of it, but because the film’s insistence on making him a hero all the time. And that ‘Bihari’ accent? The less said."

"I did get stirred a couple of times, and those were when the film puts Hrithik together with the young people who play his students, the ones who form the Super 30: glimpses of real gut-wrenching poverty flit past, leaving behind some of their grit. Their faces have animation, the kind a movie like this could have done much more with," she added.

