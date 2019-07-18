Super 30 box office collection Day 5: Hrithik Roshan film to face competition from The Lion King?

Hrithik Roshan film Super 30 has had a decent run at the box office so far. Now, its total collection stands at Rs 64.07 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s box office figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#Super30 remains in the same range on Day 5 [vis-à-vis Day 4]… Metros continue to fare well, while mass circuits/single screens are down… Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 6.92 cr, Tue 6.39 cr. Total: ₹ 64.07 cr. India biz.”

“#Super30 faces the much-hyped #Hollywood biggie #TheLionKing on Fri [19 July 2019]… Will #Super30 dominate the marketplace or will the #Hollywood biggie [with voice over of SRK and Aryan Khan] lead the race?” he mentioned in another tweet.

On Wednesday, Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu watched Super 30 in New Delhi. He took to Twitter and praised the film.

Super 30 is getting rave reviews for the performance of Hrithik Roshan who plays mathematician Anand Kumar in the film. Kumar runs a successful coaching institute where talented youths from underprivileged backgrounds are provided free of cost tuition for the coveted Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE).

On Monday, the Bihar government announced that the Hrithik Roshan starrer will be tax-free in the state.