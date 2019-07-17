Super 30 box office collection Day 5: Hrithik Roshan film holds steady

Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 is having a decent run at the box office. The film has been in theaters for five days and it has earned Rs 57.68 crore so far.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#Super30 is steady at multiplexes of urban centers [Day 4], which is driving its biz… Mass circuits remain ordinary/weak… Eyes ₹ 75 cr [+/-] total in Week 1… Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 6.92 cr. Total: ₹ 57.68 cr. India biz.”

In another tweet, Adarsh wrote, “#Super30 faces the much-hyped #Hollywood biggie #TheLionKing on Fri [19 July 2019]… Will #Super30 dominate the marketplace or will the #Hollywood biggie [with voice over of SRK and Aryan Khan] lead the race?”

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is based on the life and work of mathematician Anand Kumar, who runs a programme called Super 30. In the programme, Anand Kumar helps brilliant but underprivileged children prepare for the IIT entrance examination.

After just an average opening, Super 30 has improved its performance thanks to good word-of-mouth promotion.