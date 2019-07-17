Super 30 box office collection Day 5: Hrithik Roshan film holds steadyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/box-office-collection/super-30-box-office-collection-day-5-hrithik-roshan-5832735/
Super 30 box office collection Day 5: Hrithik Roshan film holds steady
Super 30 box office collection Day 5: After just an average opening, this Hrithik Roshan starrer has improved its performance thanks to good word-of-mouth promotion.
Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 is having a decent run at the box office. The film has been in theaters for five days and it has earned Rs 57.68 crore so far.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#Super30 is steady at multiplexes of urban centers [Day 4], which is driving its biz… Mass circuits remain ordinary/weak… Eyes ₹ 75 cr [+/-] total in Week 1… Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 6.92 cr. Total: ₹ 57.68 cr. India biz.”
In another tweet, Adarsh wrote, “#Super30 faces the much-hyped #Hollywood biggie #TheLionKing on Fri [19 July 2019]… Will #Super30 dominate the marketplace or will the #Hollywood biggie [with voice over of SRK and Aryan Khan] lead the race?”
Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is based on the life and work of mathematician Anand Kumar, who runs a programme called Super 30. In the programme, Anand Kumar helps brilliant but underprivileged children prepare for the IIT entrance examination.
After just an average opening, Super 30 has improved its performance thanks to good word-of-mouth promotion.
Live Blog
Follow all the latest updates about Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30.
The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Super 30 two stars. Shubhra wrote, "The brown-facing of the fair-skinned Hrithik Roshan is a clear and present problem. Clearly, the only way this film would have got made was to have an A-list male star fronting it, and Roshan has had enough practice in being earnest in previous roles to carry off a part like this. But his earnestness comes off rehearsed. He’s almost always Hrithik-playing-Anand, not managing to tamp down his starriness, not because he’s not capable of it, but because the film’s insistence on making him a hero all the time. And that ‘Bihari’ accent? The less said."
"I did get stirred a couple of times, and those were when the film puts Hrithik together with the young people who play his students, the ones who form the Super 30: glimpses of real gut-wrenching poverty flit past, leaving behind some of their grit. Their faces have animation, the kind a movie like this could have done much more with," she added.