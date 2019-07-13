Super 30 box office collection Day 1: The Hrithik Roshan starrer is off to a good start

Toggle Menu
Super 30 box office collection Day 1: Hrithik Roshan as mathematician Anand Kumar has impressed the audience and critics alike. Super 30 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Mrunal Thakur, Aditya Srivastava, Nandish Singh and Amit Sadh.

Super 30 box office collection Day 1: Hrithik Roshan took a year to get into the shoes of mathematician Anand Kumar.

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 has opened to mostly positive reactions. The biographical drama revolves around the life of award-winning mathematician Anand Kumar who trains underprivileged children for the IIT entrance examination under his Super 30 educational program in his hometown Patna in Bihar.

The film seems to have impressed B-town celebrities and several film critics. While some lauded Hrithik’s performance, others called the film inspiring. The Vikas Behl directorial also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Mrunal Thakur, Aditya Srivastava, Nandish Singh and Amit Sadh.

Considering these early reactions to the film, trade analyst Girish Johar has predicted a double-digit opening for Super 30. “It is a word of mouth movie and I peg its day one box office collection at Rs 12 crore and it might go further to Rs 13-14 crore. The chances of it going downwards are bleak after the initial reactions,” he suggested.

Girish added that the family-friendly content of the film will add to its box office figures. “Super 30 is a film for family viewing. So, it is expected to attract the family audience. Though next week, it will have competition from The Lion King,” he stated.

Super 30 comes at a time when Kabir Singh is still dominating the box office in its fourth week. The Shahid Kapoor starrer has already become the highest grossing Hindi film of 2019 so far. It needs to be seen whether Super 30 will hamper the successful run of Kabir Singh.

Super 30 earn Rs 12 crore?

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared on Twitter, "#Super30 1st day All-India Nett early estimates is around ₹ 12 Cr.. Good, compared to the genre.."

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a two-star rating. Shubhra wrote, "The brown-facing of the fair-skinned Hrithik Roshan is a clear and present problem. Clearly, the only way this film would have got made was to have an A-list male star fronting it, and Roshan has had enough practice in being earnest in previous roles to carry off a part like this. But his earnestness comes off rehearsed. He’s almost always Hrithik-playing-Anand, not managing to tamp down his starriness, not because he’s not capable of it, but because the film’s insistence on making him a hero all the time. And that ‘Bihari’ accent? The less said."

She added, "I did get stirred a couple of times, and those were when the film puts Hrithik together with the young people who play his students, the ones who form the Super 30: glimpses of real gut-wrenching poverty flit past, leaving behind some of their grit. Their faces have animation, the kind a movie like this could have done much more with."

