Super 30 box office collection Day 1: The Hrithik Roshan starrer is off to a good start

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 has opened to mostly positive reactions. The biographical drama revolves around the life of award-winning mathematician Anand Kumar who trains underprivileged children for the IIT entrance examination under his Super 30 educational program in his hometown Patna in Bihar.

The film seems to have impressed B-town celebrities and several film critics. While some lauded Hrithik’s performance, others called the film inspiring. The Vikas Behl directorial also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Mrunal Thakur, Aditya Srivastava, Nandish Singh and Amit Sadh.

Considering these early reactions to the film, trade analyst Girish Johar has predicted a double-digit opening for Super 30. “It is a word of mouth movie and I peg its day one box office collection at Rs 12 crore and it might go further to Rs 13-14 crore. The chances of it going downwards are bleak after the initial reactions,” he suggested.

Girish added that the family-friendly content of the film will add to its box office figures. “Super 30 is a film for family viewing. So, it is expected to attract the family audience. Though next week, it will have competition from The Lion King,” he stated.

Super 30 comes at a time when Kabir Singh is still dominating the box office in its fourth week. The Shahid Kapoor starrer has already become the highest grossing Hindi film of 2019 so far. It needs to be seen whether Super 30 will hamper the successful run of Kabir Singh.