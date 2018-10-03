Sui Dhaaga box office collection Day 5: Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma film to cross Rs 50 crore mark

Sui Dhaaga box office collection Day 5: Sui Dhaaga stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma. Sui Dhaaga box office collection Day 5: Sui Dhaaga stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma.

Sui Dhaaga, starring Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, hit screens on October 28. The film, which has been dominating the box office, is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark today.

The film’s collection now stands at Rs 43.60 crore. Sharat Katariya directorial Sui Dhaaga is about a couple in rural India who begin their own clothing business.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted earlier, “Bit early to guesstimate the biz of #SuiDhaaga on a national holiday [today]… A big holiday ensures enhanced footfalls and in this case, a double digit total is a certainty… Since the family audience are patronising the film, a consistent run on subsequent days is assured.”

In Sui Dhaaga, Varun came back on the big screen — this time as tailor named Mauji. This Yash Raj Films production highlights the untapped potential of India’s talented craftsmen and skilled workers at the grass-root level and the challenges and issues faced by them.

In an interview with IANS, Varun said. “It is a film I am damn proud about. It is a film I am very excited about. Now… a lot of people have seen it. Our family members have seen it.”

