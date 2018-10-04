Sui Dhaaga box office collection day 6: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma film is rock steady

Sui Dhaaga box office collection day 6: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma film benefitted from mid-week Holiday. Sui Dhaaga box office collection day 6: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma film benefitted from mid-week Holiday.

Sui Dhaaga, starring Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, has maintained its stronghold at the box office. So far, the Sharat Kataria directorial has earned Rs 55.35 crore over five days of its box office run. Now, it remains to be seen if it continues to maintain its winning streak.

With Andhadhun and Loveyatri releasing this week, Sui Dhaaga might suffer but the chances look bleak. The film is also benefitting from strong word of mouth promotion.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures of Sui Dhaaga on Twitter. He wrote, “#SuiDhaaga takes full benefit of national holiday on Day 5 and hits double digits… Crosses ₹ 55 cr… Day 6 [Wed] – a working day, coming after a big holiday – is crucial… Fri 8.30 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.05 cr, Mon 7 cr, Tue 11.75 cr. Total: ₹ 55.35 cr. India biz.”

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Varun, who plays Mauji in the film, had said, “It is a family film, a love story, tribute to craftsman, tribute to young entrepreneurs. I think it is a wholesome film. You will realise that everything that happens in the film is so subtle. Everything comes together so well.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta in her review mentioned, “Sui Dhaaga delivers exactly what it promises: a tale stitched together with ‘sui-dhaaga’, dipped in desi ‘silaai’ and ‘kadhaai’. Small-town town couple wins big, pushing aside wily, wicked, unscrupulous townies and greedy rivals: the film’s single-point agenda is drenched in both sweetness and earnestness. The only trouble with the film is its total predictability: you know what’s coming miles before the characters do.”

