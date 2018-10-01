Sui Dhaaga box office collection Day 3: Varun Dhawan’s film sails smoothly

Sui Dhaaga box office collection Day 3: Varun Dhawan film is doing well. Sui Dhaaga box office collection Day 3: Varun Dhawan film is doing well.

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga had a fine second day. It grossed Rs 12.25 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 20.55 crore. It had opened with 8.30 crore. Sui Dhaaga is directed by Sharat Katariya (known for Dum Laga Ke Haisha) and produced by Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films banner. It also stars Raghubir Yadav.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the box office figures on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “#SuiDhaaga zooms upwards on Day 2… Catches speed at metros and mass belt… The target audience [families] have taken to the film, thus converting into increased footfalls… Expect a SOLID Day 3… Fri 8.30 cr, Sat 12.25 cr. Total: ₹ 20.55 cr [2500 screens]. India biz.”

Taran also predicted that the film will earn more than Rs 35 crore in its opening weekend. In a tweet, he wrote, “#SuiDhaaga should have ₹ 35 cr [+/-] opening weekend, as per current trending… As mentioned earlier, the evening shows on Day 4 [Mon] should witness momentum, while Day 5 [Tue] – a national holiday [Gandhi Jayanti] – should record big numbers again.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a positive review. She wrote, “As has become almost the norm these days, the solid supporting cast deserves a film of their own. Yadav, the veteran, is of course the stand-out. So are the actors who play the dumpy mother, and the USA-returned designer who steals from ‘desi’ talent in the art of self-promotion. And a bunch of other parts. Sui Dhaaga is well made. It’s nice and safe and staid. There are several moments that warm the heart, and you cheer when sui-dhaaga win over needle-and-thread. But you always knew they were going to, didn’t you?”

