Sui Dhaaga box office collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma film off to a good start

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan starrer Sui Dhaaga had a good start to the box office. It minted Rs 8.30 crore at the box office on its opening day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures. He wrote, “#SuiDhaaga has an encouraging Day 1… Had an ordinary start in the morning shows, but gathered momentum as the day progressed… Film lost out on a big chunk of biz due to #AsiaCup2018 finals, but should recover lost ground on Day 2… Fri ₹ 8.30 cr [2500 screens]. India biz.”

#SuiDhaaga has an encouraging Day 1… Had an ordinary start in the morning shows, but gathered momentum as the day progressed… Film lost out on a big chunk of biz due to #AsiaCup2018 finals, but should recover lost ground on Day 2… Fri ₹ 8.30 cr [2500 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 29, 2018

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta concluded her favourable review by saying, “As has become almost the norm these days, the solid supporting cast deserves a film of their own. Yadav, the veteran, is of course the stand-out. So are the actors who play the dumpy mother, and the USA-returned designer who steals from ‘desi’ talent in the art of self-promotion. And a bunch of other parts. Sui Dhaaga is well made. It’s nice and safe and staid. There are several moments that warm the heart, and you cheer when sui-dhaaga win over needle-and-thread. But you always knew they were going to, didn’t you?”

Trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier told indianexpress.com. “Varun, Anushka and YRF are a superb combination. Also, they have made the right noise about their film. The buzz and appeal of it are very good and going by the current times when desi stories are doing well at the box office, I feel Sui Dhaaga should clock around Rs 10 crore at the BO on its day 1.”

