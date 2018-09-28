Sui Dhaaga box office prediction: Anushka-Varun starrer to earn Rs 10 crore on Day 1

Sui Dhaaga box office collection: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan’s film is expected to rule the box office this weekend. Sui Dhaaga box office collection: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan’s film is expected to rule the box office this weekend.

Sui Dhaaga is the story of a small-town tailor Mauji aka Varun Dhawan and his wife and embroiderer Mamta played by Anushka Sharma. This duo is all set to present the story of self-reliance and pride while promoting the message of Made In India. Trade analysts have high expectations from the film considering it is backed by two hit churning actors Anushka and Varun.

Trade analyst Girish Johar says, “Varun, Anushka and YRF are a superb combination. Also, they have made the right noise about their film. The buzz and appeal of it are very good and going by the current times when desi stories are doing well at the box office, I feel Sui Dhaaga should clock around Rs 10 crore at the BO on its day 1.”

But Johar also thinks that the final of the Asia Cup cricket tournament between India and Bangladesh might affect Sui Dhaaga’s earnings on Friday. He adds, “There is also the Asia Cricket Cup final which definitely put some dent at the box office but if the reviews and word of mouth are good then the dent will be marginalised.”

Sui Dhaaga is facing a box office clash with Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha which stars Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan, Sunil Grover, Vijay Raaz and others. But, going by the trends, it is Sui Dhaaga which is expected to the rule the box office this weekend. However, it will be interesting to see if last week’s release Batti Gul Meter Chalu which was also a social drama set in a small town in India will pose some competition to the Varun-Anushka starrer.

