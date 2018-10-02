Follow Us:
Sui Dhaaga box office collection Day 4: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer’s real test begins now

Sui Dhaaga box office collection Day 4: The Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma film is on a roll. It has earned Rs 36.60 crore till now.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 2, 2018 1:10:19 am
sui dhaaga collection Sui Dhaaga box office collection Day 4: The Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma film is on a roll.

Sui Dhaaga, starring Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, had a superb opening weekend. It collected Rs 36.60 crore.  Directed by Sharat Katariya, Sui Dhaaga is about a couple in rural India who begin their own clothing business.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the box office figures on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “#SuiDhaaga witnesses EXCELLENT GROWTH… Day 2 + Day 3 biz is a clear indicator that its target audience [families] have helped multiply the biz… Day 3 is *almost double* of Day 1… Fri 8.30 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.05 cr. Total: ₹ 36.60 cr [2500 screens]. India biz.”

Taran Adarsh also said that Monday will be the real test of the film. It will be interesting to see if the film can maintain the form. Adarsh said, “Although Day 4 [Mon] – the first working day after the weekend – is akin to an exam for all movies, #SuiDhaaga has an advantage of a big holiday tomorrow [Day 5; Gandhi Jayanti], so the real test will be from Day 6 [Wed] onwards… Biz on the national holiday is a BIG BONUS.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a positive review. She wrote, “As has become almost the norm these days, the solid supporting cast deserves a film of their own. Yadav, the veteran, is of course the stand-out. So are the actors who play the dumpy mother, and the USA-returned designer who steals from ‘desi’ talent in the art of self-promotion. And a bunch of other parts. Sui Dhaaga is well made. It’s nice and safe and staid. There are several moments that warm the heart, and you cheer when sui-dhaaga win over needle-and-thread. But you always knew they were going to, didn’t you?”

