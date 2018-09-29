Sui Dhaaga box office collection Day 1: Anushka Sharma film to dominate the box office

Sui Dhaaga box office box office collection Day 1: This Varun Dhawan film is a firm favourite this week. Sui Dhaaga box office box office collection Day 1: This Varun Dhawan film is a firm favourite this week.

Sui Dhaaga is the biggest film this week, eclipsing Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha in star power and buzz. Featuring Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma in lead, the film revolves around a couple, Mauji, a tailor (Varun) and Mamta (Anushka), an embroiderer. Directed by Dum Laga Ke Haisha fame Sharat Katariya, Sui Dhaaga is the story of a husband and wife who take control of their lives by establishing their own textile business.

Trade analyst Girish Johar earlier told indianexpress.com. “Varun, Anushka and YRF are a superb combination. Also, they have made the right noise about their film. The buzz and appeal of it are very good and going by the current times when desi stories are doing well at the box office, I feel Sui Dhaaga should clock around Rs 10 crore at the BO on its day 1.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2.5 stars. She praised the film’s supporting cast and concluded her review by saying, “As has become almost the norm these days, the solid supporting cast deserves a film of their own. Yadav, the veteran, is of course the stand-out. So are the actors who play the dumpy mother, and the USA-returned designer who steals from ‘desi’ talent in the art of self-promotion. And a bunch of other parts. Sui Dhaaga is well made. It’s nice and safe and staid. There are several moments that warm the heart, and you cheer when sui-dhaaga win over needle-and-thread. But you always knew they were going to, didn’t you?”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd