Sui Dhaaga box office collection Day 7: Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma starrer earns Rs 62.50 crore

Sui Dhaaga box office collection Day 7: The Sharat Kataria directorial has earned Rs 62.50 crore so far.

Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga hit screens on September 28 and the film has been rock steady at the box office. The Sharat Kataria directorial has earned Rs 62.50 crore so far.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures of Sui Dhaaga. He tweeted, “#SuiDhaaga has a SOLID Week 1… Witnessed strong trending from Day 1 to Day 5 [national holiday], but slipped on Day 6 and Day 7… Weekend 2 is crucial… Fri 8.30 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.05 cr, Mon 7 cr, Tue 11.75 cr, Wed 3.80 cr, Thu 3.35 cr. Total: ₹ 62.50 cr. India biz.”

The film is riding on excellently positive word of mouth from audiences.

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma’s film also recorded a new feat on Thursday. The worldwide box office collection of the film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on Thursday.

In a recent interview with IANS, Anushka Sharma shared that she would have been hurt had Sui Dhaaga – Made in India or her role not got the appreciation it has received. Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Sharat Katariya, the movie is an ode to the entrepreneurial spirit of young India.

