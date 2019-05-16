Student of the Year 2 box office collection Day 6: The Tiger Shroff movie mints Rs 53.88 crore

Starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, Student of the Year 2 has been a mediocre performer at the box office. The film has earned Rs 53.88 crore at the box office until now.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s latest box office figures, “#StudentOfTheYear2 is stable on weekdays [plexes continue to add to the total], but the overall total is underwhelming… Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 12.75 cr, Mon 5.52 cr, Tue 5.02 cr, Wed 4.51 cr. Total: ₹ 53.88 cr. India biz. #SOTY2.”

The film could not cross Rs 50 crore in the first five days so it seems highly unlikely that it will cross the Rs 100 crore mark. The film opened at Rs 12.06 crore and after a slight jump during the weekend, the film’s collection started declining during the weekdays.

Directed by Punit Malhotra, the Dharma Productions film marked the debut of Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.

Student of the Year 2 is the sequel of the 2012 film Student of the Year that marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. The 2012 film was directed by Karan Johar.

Tiger Shroff had earlier told The Indian Express in an interview, “When I joined the film industry, I was desperate to impress people and do the right thing. As a result, I often wasn’t at ease. SOTY 2 has taught me to loosen up a bit and be myself. I’m still anxious during action and dance sequences since I try to meet the audience expectations. However, I enjoyed shooting the scenes where I had to act as a normal student. I also loved the romantic scenes. My takeaway from the film is that I needn’t be uptight all the time.”