Student of the Year 2 box office collection Day 5: The Karan Johar production earns Rs 49.37 crore

Despite facing the might of Avengers: Endgame, Tiger Shroff starrer Student of the Year is managing to stay afloat at the box office. The Punit Malhotra directorial, which is a sequel to the 2012 film Student of the Year, is also the launchpad for Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Produced by Karan Johar, SOTY 2 has managed to collect Rs 44.35 crore until now.

The film opened last weekend and managed to earn Rs 12.06 crore on Friday, Rs 14.02 crore on Saturday and Rs 12.75 crore on Sunday. However due to tough competition from Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, it needs to be seen how far can SOTY 2 manage to hold ground. Endgame is by far the most successful Hollywood movie in India and has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark here.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the Karan Johar production venture 1.5 stars. She wrote in her review, “SOTY 2 is a sequel to the first 2012 edition, and it doesn’t even bother refreshing the template: everything is dispiritedly familiar. And that is precisely the problem: despite the presence of singing-dancing-fighting hotstar Tiger Shroff, two brand new female leads, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, and a whole new set of ‘teachers’, this part two comes off choppy and jaded.”