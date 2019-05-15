Student of the Year 2 box office collection Day 5: The Karan Johar production earns Rs 49.37 crore

Despite facing the might of Avengers: Endgame, Tiger Shroff starrer Student of the Year is managing to stay afloat at the box office. The Punit Malhotra directorial, which is a sequel to the 2012 film Student of the Year, is also the launchpad for Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Produced by Karan Johar, SOTY 2 has managed to collect Rs 44.35 crore until now.
The film opened last weekend and managed to earn Rs 12.06 crore on Friday, Rs 14.02 crore on Saturday and Rs 12.75 crore on Sunday. However due to tough competition from Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, it needs to be seen how far can SOTY 2 manage to hold ground. Endgame is by far the most successful Hollywood movie in India and has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark here.
The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the Karan Johar production venture 1.5 stars. She wrote in her review, “SOTY 2 is a sequel to the first 2012 edition, and it doesn’t even bother refreshing the template: everything is dispiritedly familiar. And that is precisely the problem: despite the presence of singing-dancing-fighting hotstar Tiger Shroff, two brand new female leads, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, and a whole new set of ‘teachers’, this part two comes off choppy and jaded.”
SOTY 2 fails to cross Rs 50 crore mark
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the day 5 box office collection of Student Of The Year 2. He tweeted, "#StudentOfTheYear2 shows ordinary trending... Didn’t decline much on Tue [vis-à-vis Mon], but what’s surprising is that it hasn’t crossed ₹ 50 cr yet, even after 5 days... Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 12.75 cr, Mon 5.52 cr, Tue 5.02 cr. Total: ₹ 49.37 cr. India biz. #SOTY2."
SOTY 2 to cross Rs 50 crore mark on Day 5?
The Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria starrer Student Of The Year 2 has been experiencing a major fall in its box office collection The film is struggling to hold its own at the ticket counters and with Rs 44.35 crore in its kitty, it remains to be seen if it will cross the benchmark of Rs 50 crore on Day 5.
Grateful to everyone who showered love on our film: Tiger Shroff
Talking about the response to his film, Tiger Shroff told Hindustan Times, "We are very grateful for the opening our film has got and are especially grateful to everyone who supported and showered love on our film.”
Student of the Year 2 is a flop?
Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel posted on Twitter, "#SOTY2 Drops further on Tuesday. Lifetime collection of the film would be ₹ 58-60 cr nett. Its a FLOP!"
Early estimates
Early estimates put the Day 5 collection of Student of the Year 2 at Rs 4.5 crore.