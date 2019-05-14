Student of the Year 2 box office collection Day 4: After a strong weekend, Tiger Shroff film to pass Monday test?

Puntil Malhotra directorial Student Of the Year 2 has been performing decently until now, despite competition. The sequel to the Karan Johar 2012 movie Student of the Year has raked in Rs 38.83 crore till now.

While the romantic coming-of-age drama has performed well in the first three days of its release, the road ahead will get tougher for the multi-starrer, which features Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. Presently SOTY 2 faces some stiff competition from the Hollywood giant Avengers: Endgame, and in days to come, it will also have a face-off with Ajay Devgn’s romantic comedy De De Pyaar De, which also stars Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted Student Of the Year 2’s box office figures on his Twitter account. He wrote, “#StudentOfTheYear2 saw limited growth on Day 2, while the sixth phase of polling [cinemas were shut till evening] + #IPL2019Final [evening onwards] affected its biz on Day 3… Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 12.75 cr. Total: ₹ 38.83 cr. India biz. #SOTY2.”

While the movie may have survived the initial days at the box office, it has not exactly managed to impress film critics. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the Karan Johar production venture 1.5 stars and called it ‘dispiritedly familiar.’

“SOTY 2 is a sequel to the first 2012 edition, and it doesn’t even bother refreshing the template: everything is dispiritedly familiar. And that is precisely the problem: despite the presence of singing-dancing-fighting hot star Tiger Shroff, two brand new female leads, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, and a whole new set of ‘teachers’, this part two comes off choppy and jaded,” read a section of her review.