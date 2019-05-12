Student of the Year 2 box office collection Day 2: Tiger Shroff starrer is off to a good start

Student of the Year 2 began its theatrical journey with Rs 12.06 crore. The Punit Malhotra directorial stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday in lead roles. It also marks Tara and Ananya’s debut in Bollywood.

The opening figures are decent since the film faces stiff competition from the Hollywood blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, which recently crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the Indian box office.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted SOTY 2’s box office figures. He wrote, “#StudentOfTheYear2 puts up a fairly good total on Day 1… Biz slowed down towards evening shows… Sat and Sun crucial… Substantial growth – especially at plexes – is essential for a healthy total… Fri ₹ 12.06 cr. India biz. #SOTY2 is Tiger’s second highest opener *so far*.”

Earlier, trade analyst Girish Johar had told indianexpress.com, “I peg it somewhere around Rs 12-13 crore. If the film is good, it can go up to Rs 15 crore and if the reviews and audience reaction is average, then it might get restricted to Rs 10 crore. If it is well made, it is poised to have a good run at the box office.”

Student of the Year 2 has not pleased critics. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave it one-and-a-half star and wrote, “The running time is too long for what is, essentially, yet-another-buffed-up-version of ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander’ crossed with ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. Despite its problems, the 2012 flick had a certain goofiness to it. This class of 2019 is awash with predictable beats, which is to be expected from an underdog story, but that it is so clichéd and stilted, is disappointing: from KJo I expect much more swish and sparkle.”

While the beginning is good enough, it might be difficult for the film to maintain momentum due to its poor reviews.