Student of the Year 2 box office collection Day 2: Tiger Shroff starrer is off to a good start

Student of the Year 2 box office collection Day 2: This Tiger Shroff starrer began its theatrical journey with Rs 12.06 crore. The film also stars Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.

Student of the Year 2 box office collection Day 2: This Tiger Shroff opened at Rs 12.06 crore.

Student of the Year 2 began its theatrical journey with Rs 12.06 crore. The Punit Malhotra directorial stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday in lead roles. It also marks Tara and Ananya’s debut in Bollywood.

The opening figures are decent since the film faces stiff competition from the Hollywood blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, which recently crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the Indian box office.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted SOTY 2’s box office figures. He wrote, “#StudentOfTheYear2 puts up a fairly good total on Day 1… Biz slowed down towards evening shows… Sat and Sun crucial… Substantial growth – especially at plexes – is essential for a healthy total… Fri ₹ 12.06 cr. India biz. #SOTY2 is Tiger’s second highest opener *so far*.”

Earlier, trade analyst Girish Johar had told indianexpress.com, “I peg it somewhere around Rs 12-13 crore. If the film is good, it can go up to Rs 15 crore and if the reviews and audience reaction is average, then it might get restricted to Rs 10 crore. If it is well made, it is poised to have a good run at the box office.”

Student of the Year 2 has not pleased critics. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave it one-and-a-half star and wrote, “The running time is too long for what is, essentially, yet-another-buffed-up-version of ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander’ crossed with ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. Despite its problems, the 2012 flick had a certain goofiness to it. This class of 2019 is awash with predictable beats, which is to be expected from an underdog story, but that it is so clichéd and stilted, is disappointing: from KJo I expect much more swish and sparkle.”

While the beginning is good enough, it might be difficult for the film to maintain momentum due to its poor reviews.

Will Smith makes a cameo appearance in Punit Malhotra directorial Student of the Year 2, starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey in the lead roles.

Talking about Will’s cameo in SOTY 2, Punit said, “I never imagined that I would direct Will Smith. If one day, someone tells you that you are going to wake up and direct Will Smith, I would say, ‘kya bol rahe ho yaar?’ Because how is that even possible? It was fun to direct Will Smith. He came here to do his Bucket List show actually, but it was very gracious of him to do a bit for us. I didn’t think I was going to be able to do it. When we were shooting, I said, ‘stop stop stop’ and ran up to him. There was this tall guy looking at me, and I was telling him what to do.”

He continued, “After the shot happened, Tiger walked up to me and said, ‘You know what you just did, right?’. I said, ‘What?’ and he is like ‘You just told Will Smith what to do!’ It was quite funny. Because he (Will Smith) was like ‘How do I behave?’ And I told him, ‘Just be a star, act like a star!’ After this, Tiger has been pulling my leg that I told Will Smith to behave like a star. It was quite crazy.”

