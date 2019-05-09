Student Of The Year 2 box office prediction: Tiger Shroff film to earn Rs 12-13 crore on Day 1

Karan Johar’s upcoming production Student Of The Year 2 will hit screens this Friday. The Punit Malhotra directorial marks the debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria and also stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role. With the release of the film amidst the Avengers: Endgame mania, the big question is, if the film’s box office collection will be affected.

Going by the word of film trade analyst Girish Johar, Student Of The Year 2 will not face any competition from the Marvel Studios film since it has had its dream run for two weeks with no major Bollywood release. Now, after two weeks of its release, the Robert Downey Jr starrer has started to slow down in the domestic market.

“Avengers Endgame is done by now. It has already clocked huge numbers and has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark. I am not saying it will go away completely. It will have its market share but the audience is geared up for SOTY 2,” Johar suggested. Predicting the day one collection of SOTY 2, he added, “I peg it somewhere around Rs 12-13 crore. If the film is good, it can go up to Rs 15 crore and if the reviews and audience reaction is average, then it might get restricted to Rs 10 crore. If it is well made, it is poised to have a good run at the box office. ”

Karan Johar, who directed the first installment, had shared at the trailer launch of Student Of The Year 2 that it is a strong franchise and is in the able hands of Punit Malhotra. He has also been all praise for Tiger, Ananya and Tara.

Talking about what is working in favour of the movie, Girish Johar said, “Coming after the successful film Student Of The Year, wherein Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were launched, the buzz around SOTY 2 is pretty much good. I think youth will definitely go to watch this movie. The trailer is peppy, youthful and energetic. Songs are good and are buzzing well. It is coming after two weeks of Avengers which has also slowed down a little at the ticket counters. So it is all good for SOTY 2.”