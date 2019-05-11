Toggle Menu
Student of the Year 2 box office collection Day 1: Can Tiger Shroff film dethrone Avengers Endgame?

Student of the Year 2 box office collection Day 1: There is a decent buzz surrounding Tiger Shroff's Student of the Year 2, but it releases when Marvel's Avengers: Endgame is still the king of Indian box office. It would be interesting to see if it can take on the Marvel movie.

Student of the Year 2 box office collection Day 1: Can Tiger Shroff halt the Avengers Endgame juggernaut?

Student of the Year 2 is a sequel to 2012’s Student of the Year and features a new cast led by Tiger Shroff. Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday debut in Bollywood with this Karan Johar production venture. The movie, directed by Punit Malhotra, released on Friday.

There is a decent buzz surrounding the movie, but it releases when Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame is still the king of Indian (and elsewhere) box office. It would be interesting to see if it can take on the Marvel movie and come out on top.

Trade analyst Girish Johar told indianexpress.com, “Avengers Endgame is done by now. It has already clocked huge numbers and has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark. I am not saying it will go away completely. It will have its market share but the audience is geared up for SOTY 2,” Johar suggested. Predicting the day one collection of SOTY 2, he added, “I peg it somewhere around Rs 12-13 crore. If the film is good, it can go up to Rs 15 crore and if the reviews and audience reaction is average, then it might get restricted to Rs 10 crore. If it is well made, it is poised to have a good run at the box office.”

Johar added, “Coming after the successful film Student Of The Year, wherein Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were launched, the buzz around SOTY 2 is pretty much good. I think youth will definitely go to watch this movie. The trailer is peppy, youthful and energetic. Songs are good and are buzzing well. It is coming after two weeks of Avengers which has also slowed down a little at the ticket counters. So it is all good for SOTY 2.”

However, one thing that is not in favour of SOTY2 is its critical reviews. They are not flattering to say the least.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave it one-and-a-half star and wrote, “The running time is too long for what is, essentially, yet-another-buffed-up-version of ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander’ crossed with ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. Despite its problems, the 2012 flick had a certain goofiness to it. This class of 2019 is awash with predictable beats, which is to be expected from an underdog story, but that it is so clichéd and stilted, is disappointing: from KJo I expect much more swish and sparkle.”

Will Smith makes a cameo appearance in Punit Malhotra directorial Student of the Year 2, starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey in the lead roles.

Talking about Will’s cameo in SOTY 2, Punit said, “I never imagined that I would direct Will Smith. If one day, someone tells you that you are going to wake up and direct Will Smith, I would say, ‘kya bol rahe ho yaar?’ Because how is that even possible? It was fun to direct Will Smith. He came here to do his Bucket List show actually, but it was very gracious of him to do a bit for us. I didn’t think I was going to be able to do it. When we were shooting, I said, ‘stop stop stop’ and ran up to him. There was this tall guy looking at me, and I was telling him what to do.”

He continued, “After the shot happened, Tiger walked up to me and said, ‘You know what you just did, right?’. I said, ‘What?’ and he is like ‘You just told Will Smith what to do!’ It was quite funny. Because he (Will Smith) was like ‘How do I behave?’ And I told him, ‘Just be a star, act like a star!’ After this, Tiger has been pulling my leg that I told Will Smith to behave like a star. It was quite crazy.”

