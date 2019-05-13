Student of the Year 2 box office collection Day 3: Tara Sutaria film braves bad reviews

Tiger Shroff starrer Student of the Year 2 has earned Rs 26.08 crore after two days. SOTY 2 is a sequel to the 2012 Karan Johar directorial Student of the Year which launched the careers of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Directed by Punit Malhotra, the movie also stars debutantes Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted Student of the Year 2’s box office figures on his Twitter account. He wrote, “#StudentOfTheYear2 witnesses growth on Day 2, but lacks the appreciation for a solid jump… Mumbai, Delhi, NCR plexes performing better… #IPL2019Final today [Sun] will hit biz, evening onwards… Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr. Total: ₹ 26.08 cr. India biz. #SOTY2.”

SOTY 2 faces competition from Avengers: Endgame, which is by far the most successful Hollywood movie in India and has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark.

Student of the Year 2 has not received a positive response from critics. Most of its reviews are negative.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it one-and-a-half star.

She concluded the review by saying, “The running time is too long for what is, essentially, yet-another-buffed-up-version of ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander’ crossed with ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. Despite its problems, the 2012 flick had a certain goofiness to it. This class of 2019 is awash with predictable beats, which is to be expected from an underdog story, but that it is so clichéd and stilted, is disappointing: from KJo I expect much more swish and sparkle.”