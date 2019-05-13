Toggle Menu
Student of the Year 2 box office collection Day 3: Tara Sutaria film braves bad reviewshttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/box-office-collection/student-of-the-year-2-box-office-collection-day-3-tiger-shroff-live-updates-5723773/

Student of the Year 2 box office collection Day 3: Tara Sutaria film braves bad reviews

Student of the Year 2 box office collection Day 3: This Tiger Shroff starrer has earned Rs 26.08 crore after two days. It faces competition from Avengers: Endgame.

Student of the Year 2 box office collection Day 3
Student of the Year 2 box office collection Day 3: This Tiger Shroff film is doing quite well despite bad reviews.

Tiger Shroff starrer Student of the Year 2 has earned Rs 26.08 crore after two days. SOTY 2 is a sequel to the 2012 Karan Johar directorial Student of the Year which launched the careers of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Directed by Punit Malhotra, the movie also stars debutantes Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted Student of the Year 2’s box office figures on his Twitter account. He wrote, “#StudentOfTheYear2 witnesses growth on Day 2, but lacks the appreciation for a solid jump… Mumbai, Delhi, NCR plexes performing better… #IPL2019Final today [Sun] will hit biz, evening onwards… Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr. Total: ₹ 26.08 cr. India biz. #SOTY2.”

SOTY 2 faces competition from Avengers: Endgame, which is by far the most successful Hollywood movie in India and has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark.

Student of the Year 2 has not received a positive response from critics. Most of its reviews are negative.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it one-and-a-half star.

She concluded the review by saying, “The running time is too long for what is, essentially, yet-another-buffed-up-version of ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander’ crossed with ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. Despite its problems, the 2012 flick had a certain goofiness to it. This class of 2019 is awash with predictable beats, which is to be expected from an underdog story, but that it is so clichéd and stilted, is disappointing: from KJo I expect much more swish and sparkle.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Student of the Year 2.

Bad reviews don't bother Tara Sutaria

"I am not feeling disappointed, but I am feeling really happy that it has been accepted so well. I think what we envisioned for the film, according to that, we feel lucky and thankful that it has opened so well at the box office. The entire team of SOTY 2 is very happy and I would like to make an appeal to the audience that keep giving us the love that you have been giving us," Tara Sutaria told IANS.

Early estimates

Early estimates put the Day 3 collection of Student of the Year 2 at Rs 12 crore.

Aditya Seal plays the antagonist in Student of the Year 2.

Talking to India Today about SOTY 2, Aditya said, "This is a fantasy. Who wouldn't want to be a part of a school like this, where you have such amazing looking people and the school is this good? We are just trying to create a world for people where they can just watch it and be like, 'Oh, I wish I was a part of this!' When I watch Avengers, I want to be a part of it. I want to be Tony Stark/Iron Man. The same way, we are trying to create a world for them. Haters will be haters but they will still come and watch it."

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Kriti Sanon on Panipat: Picking a sword is a different kind of high
2 Arjun Kapoor: Left trappings of quintessential Hindi film hero for India's Most Wanted
3 Deepika Padukone visits Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in New York