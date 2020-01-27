Street Dancer 3D box office collection Day 3: Varun Dhawan-starrer earns Rs 41.23 crore

Street Dancer 3D box office collection Day 3: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor film is on a roll. Street Dancer 3D box office collection Day 3: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor film is on a roll.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D has minted Rs 41.23 crore after three days of its box office run. It grossed Rs 17.76 crore on Sunday.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s figures on Twitter. He tweeted, “#StreetDancer3D puts up a healthy total in its weekend… Saw an upswing on Day 3, aided by #RepublicDay holiday… Strong in mass belt… Needs to maintain the pace on weekdays… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr. Total: ₹ 41.23 cr. #India biz.”

Street Dancer 3D is helmed by Remo D’Souza. It also stars Prabhudheva, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana, Punit Pathak, Salman Yusuff Khan, Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande.

The film has evoked poor critical reception. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “The first thing a good dance movie ought to do is give us numbers that make us want to leap up to our feet right there in the aisle, and go shake-shimmy-shake. On that score alone, Street Dancer 3D, the third in the ABCD line, flubs it. Except for maybe two-and-a-half dance numbers which are passable, you are just sitting there, wondering just why is it so difficult to choreograph original, rousing sequences: the others are as much as a drag as the film.”

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd