Street Dancer 3D box office collection Day 2: Varun-Shraddha film off to a strong start

Street Dancer 3D box office collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan film opened well. Street Dancer 3D box office collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan film opened well.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s dance drama Street Dancer 3D earned Rs 10.26 crore on Day 1. While the number is impressive, it is lower than predictions.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s box office figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#StreetDancer3D opens in double digits on Day 1… Should’ve collected higher, since youth-centric films, generally, open big… Biz affected in #Mumbai circuit due to #Tanhaji wave… Big growth on Day 2 and 3 essential for a strong total… Fri ₹ 10.26 cr. #India biz.”

Film trade analyst Girish Johar earlier shared with indianexpress.com, “Varun and Shraddha did wonders last time. This time also, it’s looking quite good and appealing to the youth. To top it, its music is also being loved by everyone. And it has drama, theme of patriotism and love among more. So I guess the audience is excited for the film.”

Johar added, “Varun has a huge draw and so does Shraddha. Nora is also there. Then Remo and Prabhudheva have their own following in terms of dance lovers. So these are all strengths of the film. It’s a dance film, so everyone knows at the end of the day, it’s a popcorn entertainer.”

