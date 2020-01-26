Street Dancer 3D box office collection Day 2: Varun-Shraddha film off to a strong start

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s dance drama Street Dancer 3D earned Rs 10.26 crore on Day 1. While the number is impressive, it is lower than predictions.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s box office figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#StreetDancer3D opens in double digits on Day 1… Should’ve collected higher, since youth-centric films, generally, open big… Biz affected in #Mumbai circuit due to #Tanhaji wave… Big growth on Day 2 and 3 essential for a strong total… Fri ₹ 10.26 cr. #India biz.”
Film trade analyst Girish Johar earlier shared with indianexpress.com, “Varun and Shraddha did wonders last time. This time also, it’s looking quite good and appealing to the youth. To top it, its music is also being loved by everyone. And it has drama, theme of patriotism and love among more. So I guess the audience is excited for the film.”
Johar added, “Varun has a huge draw and so does Shraddha. Nora is also there. Then Remo and Prabhudheva have their own following in terms of dance lovers. So these are all strengths of the film. It’s a dance film, so everyone knows at the end of the day, it’s a popcorn entertainer.”
The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 1.5 stars. She wrote, "Another film would have made something of the fact that its two warring-but-will-turn-into-loving leads belong to ‘enemy’ countries. But all this one does is have Sahaj, repping Big Brother India, lecture Inayat’s conservative family, so she is ‘allowed’ to do what pleases her. Still, when the film starts making noises about India-Pakistan bhai-bhai, with the almost-forgotten ‘mile sur mera tumhara’ ringing in the background, you want to give it a bravery award: any talk of ‘bhaichara’ in these times deserves attention, even if it stays strictly on the stage."
