Street Dancer 3D box office prediction: Varun-Shraddha film to earn Rs 15 crore on Day 1

Choreographer-director Remo D’Souza is here with the third installment of his dance franchise ABCD. The film titled Street Dancer 3D brings back the onscreen pair of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, who played the leads in the second installment, ABCD 2. Going by the buzz, Street Dancer 3D seems to have all the prerequisites for a hit film.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar shared with indianexpress.com, “Varun and Shraddha did wonders last time. This time also, it’s looking quite good and appealing to the youth. To top it, its music is also being loved by everyone. And it has drama, theme of patriotism and love among more. So I guess the audience is excited for the film.”

Street Dancer 3D revolves around a dance competition with teams from India and Pakistan vying for the top spot. The film also features Nora Fatehi, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande, Salman Yusuff Khan and Punit Pathak in pivotal roles.

Like the previous films in the franchise, fans are expecting some breathtaking dance-offs this time too. Prabhudheva’s recreated “Muqabla” has already left many excited.

Pegging Street Dancer 3D’s first day collection at Rs 15 crore, Girish Johar said, “Varun has a huge draw and so does Shraddha. Nora is also there. Then Remo and Prabhudheva have their own following in terms of dance lovers. So these are all strengths of the film. It’s a dance film, so everyone knows at the end of the day, it’s a popcorn entertainer.”

Before Katrina's exit, Shraddha told me she was upset about not being offered Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan

Talking about how ABCD 2’s mediocre performance won’t affect Street Dancer 3D much, Girish added, “I don’t think any negative impact will happen, rather a positive rub-off. That ways, it’s connected not only to the city’s youth but to the interiors as well. And the feel, the look of the film is very appealing, up-market and contemporary. It is expected to have a good start at the box office for sure.”

Girish Johar expects the screen count for Street Dancer 3D to be around 3000. The film trade analyst, however, shared that the Republic day falling on a Sunday might not help in the film’s collection much. “Because Republic Day is on Sunday, so the holiday factor and extended weekend which it could have got on Monday isn’t there this time. It is technically like any other weekend,” he said.

Street Dancer 3D is set to clash with Kangana Ranaut’s sports drama, Panga on January 24.

