Street Dancer 3D box office collection Day 4: Varun-Shraddha film earns Rs 45.88 crore

Street Dancer 3D box office collection Day 4: The Remo D’Souza directorial also stars Prabhudheva, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana. Street Dancer 3D box office collection Day 4: The Remo D’Souza directorial also stars Prabhudheva, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D failed to pass the crucial Monday test. The dance film could only earn Rs 4.65 crore on Day 4, taking the total collection to Rs 45.88 crore. As per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, its business is lower than the previous film in the franchise – ABCD 2 (2015).

Adarsh tweeted, “#StreetDancer3D slips on Day 4… Decent hold in mass belt/single screens… Metros/multiplexes go downhill… Trending much lower than #ABCD2 [2015]… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr, Mon 4.65 cr. Total: ₹ 45.88 cr. #India biz.”

Street Dancer 3D released alongside Kangana Ranaut’s Panga on January 24.

Street Dancer 3D is the third film in director Remo D’Souza’s dance franchise that began with ABCD (2013). It also stars Prabhudheva, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana, Punit J Pathak, Salman Yusuff Khan, Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and Sushant Pujari.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Street Dancer 3D a 1.5 star rating. She wrote in her review, “The real trouble is that the dances are so seen-it-before, so-not-exciting. The two teams squabble while watching India and Pakistan play cricket, minded by club-owner Ram Prasad (Prabhudheva), who is given lots of time showing off his trademark moves (his iconic number “Muqabala” is given a long make-over), and it says something about the quality of the rest of it, that it stands out, regardless. As does Fatehi, who burns it up, whenever she gets a chance.”

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd