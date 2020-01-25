Street Dancer 3D box office collection Day 1: Varun-Shraddha film to open big

Street Dancer 3D box office collection Day 1: The film has some breathtaking dance-offs. Street Dancer 3D box office collection Day 1: The film has some breathtaking dance-offs.

Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D is pulling the crowd to cinema halls due to its sleek packaging, high octane dance moves and an interesting star cast that also includes Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi. The Remo D’Souza directorial is the third installment of his dance franchise ABCD.

Street Dancer 3D released on January 24, alongside Kangana Ranaut’s Panga. While Panga is expected to find its audience in multiplexes, Street Dancer 3D has an upper hand due to its mass appeal.

Like the previous two films – ABCD and ABCD 2, Street Dancer 3D also has some breathtaking dance-offs. Prabhudheva’s recreated “Muqabla” has left fans excited too.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar predicted that the film will earn around Rs 15 crore on Day 1. He shared with indianexpress.com, “Varun and Shraddha did wonders last time. This time also, it’s looking quite good and appealing to the youth. To top it, its music is also being loved by everyone. And it has drama, theme of patriotism and love among more. So I guess the audience is excited for the film.”

Girish added that ABCD 2’s mediocre performance won’t affect Street Dancer 3D. “I don’t think any negative impact will happen, rather a positive rub-off. That ways, it’s connected not only to the city’s youth but to the interiors as well. And the feel, the look of the film is very appealing, up-market and contemporary. It is expected to have a good start at the box office for sure,” he said.

