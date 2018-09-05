Stree box office collection Day 5: Rajkummar Rao film runs riot

Stree box office collection Day 5: Rajkummar Rao film earned a total of Rs 41.97 crore in 4 days. Stree box office collection Day 5: Rajkummar Rao film earned a total of Rs 41.97 crore in 4 days.

Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree has emerged as a box office winner. The film, directed by Amar Kaushik, remained strong on Monday with a collection of Rs 9.70 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 41.97 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has termed the film a superhit, despite facing a competition from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se.

The horror comedy has been able to strike a chord with the audience and it seems the film is here to stay.

In a series of tweets, Taran mentioned, “#Stree runs riot at the BO… Surpasses expectations by putting up a FANTASTIC TOTAL on Day 4 [#Janmashtami holiday]… Fri 6.83 cr, Sat 10.87 cr, Sun 14.57 cr, Mon 9.70 cr. Total: ₹ 41.97 cr. India biz… This one’s a SUPER HIT.”

“Fear sells… And so do comedies… The marriage of horror and humour has resulted in three major successes: #BhoolBhulaiyaa [2007], #GolmaalAgain [2017] and #Stree [2018]… Does it signal the arrival of a new trend? Will we see more horror-comedies in future?” he added.

Not just in India, the film is doing well abroad too. Taran shared figures of Stree’s overseas business.

He shared, “#Stree has won over audiences in desh as well as videsh… Let’s compare it with Rajkummar Rao’s previous movies in Australia…#BareillyKiBarfi *lifetime biz* A$ 60,767. #FanneyKhan *lifetime biz* A$ 58,673. #Stree *weekend + Mon biz* A$ 63,353… Crossed *lifetime biz* @comScore”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta mentioned in her review, “Shraddha Kapoor’s part is a bit risible, but she has some breathy moments with Rajkummar Rao. Rao, whose Bicky seems like an extension of his Bareilly Ki Barfi avatar, carries the film.”

Stree, produced by Dinesh Vijan, was written by filmmakers Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru. The movie also stars Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee.

