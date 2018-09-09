Stree box office collection Day 9: Rajkummar Rao film continues to dazzle in second week

Stree box office collection Day 9: Rajkummar Rao film is having a smooth run at the box office. Stree box office collection Day 9: Rajkummar Rao film is having a smooth run at the box office.

Stree’s dream run at the box office continues in its second week as well, even as new releases are threatening to dislodge it from its spot. After collecting Rs 4.39 crore on Friday, Stree’s total haul is now Rs 64.78 crore. Starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi, Stree is directed by Amar Kaushik.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the figures of Stree, “#Stree withstands the opposition from new Hindi releases… Expected to witness big growth on Sat + Sun… Should cross ₹ 75 cr on Sun [Day 10]… [Week 2] Fri 4.39 cr. Total: ₹ 64.78 cr. India biz.”

Stree received positive critical reviews. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta was also impressed by the film. She noted in her review, “Stree is enjoyable for the most part. I particularly liked its cheerfully hare-brained spirit, which the director manages to sustain. Kapoor’s part is a bit risible, but she has some breathy moments with Rao. The three fellows feel like real friends, not just brought together by a casting director, and both Khurrana, who is sprouting from everywhere these days, and Banerjee do a good job of looking scared and foolish at the same time. Rao, whose Bicky seems like an extension of his Bareilly Ki Barfi avatar, carries the film: as a ‘ladies tailor’ whose eye is enough to take the measure of the woman in front of him, gently, he is terrific.”

Taran Adarsh had said that Stree has a chance in crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in a tweet. The tweet read, “Will #Stree cross 💯 cr? Much depends on how it fares in Weekend 2… While the film is holding on to a good number of screens in Week 2 [Week 1: 1950; Week 2: 1770] + the trending is superb, it should deliver strong numbers in Week 2 as well… India biz.”

