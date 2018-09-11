Stree box office collection Day 11: Rajkummar Rao film inching towards Rs 100 crore mark

Stree box office collection Day 11: The Rajkummar Rao movie has been spreading its magic at the box office Stree box office collection Day 11: The Rajkummar Rao movie has been spreading its magic at the box office

Rajkummar Rao starrer horror comedy Stree has earned Rs 82.29 crore after 10 days of its box office run. The Amar Kaushik directorial, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor, is steadily but surely moving towards the Rs 100 crore club. And this is a surprise considering that horror-comedy is not a thoroughly explored and milked genre as far as Bollywood is concerned. However, Stree has taken everyone by surprise with its impressive numbers.

Not only has Stree performed well commercially, but it has managed to win over critics as well. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave a positive review to the movie and commended the cast’s performance.

“There’s some fun to be had, especially in the shape of town ‘gyaanis’, played by the superbly droll Tripathi and the always entertaining Raaz, and we get to witness a lot of mumbo jumbo about women with bloody ‘ulte paair’ and how the power of a female evil spirit resides in her ‘choti’. And that’s where the problem lies: if a film really wants to undermine these superstitious beliefs, it has to be able to treat these tropes with clear scorn. Stree, in many places, is muddled, not being able to make up its mind whether it wants us to cower or chortle, especially when it slips into Four Easy Ways To Tame A Bhootni And Deal With Misogyny mode. But still, Stree is enjoyable for the most part. I particularly liked its cheerfully hare-brained spirit, which the director manages to sustain. Kapoor’s part is a bit risible, but she has some breathy moments with Rao,” a section of her review read.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd