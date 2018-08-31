Stree box office collection prediction: Rajkummar Rao film to earn Rs 3 crore

A lot of expectations are riding on the Amar Kaushik directorial, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. A lot of expectations are riding on the Amar Kaushik directorial, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor.

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s horror comedy Stree is out in cinemas. The film is said to be based on a “ridiculously true phenomenon” and has managed to create the right amount of buzz among the movie goers. While Bollywood hasn’t been successful in the genre, a lot of expectations are riding on the Amar Kaushik directorial. The film is backed by seasoned actor Pankaj Tripathi whose hilarious dialogues and one-liners in the promos and trailer of the film have evoked laughter.

Predicting an opening of approximately Rs 3 crore, trade analyst Girish Johar told indianexpress.com, “Stree offers a different combination of horror and humour. It also brings together Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor together for the first time and is based on a folklore. There has been a decent amount of excitement for this small budget film and if the word of mouth is good then the film’s box office collection can change gear by evening.”

He added, “Horror comedy is a difficult genre as both, scaring people and making them laugh is a tough job. So, it all depends on how it is treated by the makers and how well the actors have done it.” Now if Rajkummar and Pankaj Tripathi will be able to pull the audience to the theatres or not will be known shortly.

The film, with the intriguing tagline ‘Mard Ko Dard Hoga’, is scripted by Raj and D.K who have earlier given films like Go Goa Gone, Happy Ending, Shor in the City and A Gentleman. It will face competition from the Deols, Sunny, Bobby and Dharmendra’s franchise film Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se which has also hit the theatres on Friday.

