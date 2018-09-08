Stree box office collection Day 8: Rajkummar Rao film still ruling the box office

Stree box office collection day 8: Rajkummar Rao film had a dream first week at the box office. Stree box office collection day 8: Rajkummar Rao film had a dream first week at the box office.

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s satirical horror comedy has destroyed every prediction to emerge the clear winner of last week at box office. After 7 days, this Amar Kaushik directorial has earned Rs 60.39 crore, which is super impressive for a film that was being considered the underdog, releasing in the shadow of Dharmendra’s Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the latest figures of Stree. He wrote, “#Stree is REMARKABLE in Week 1… Day-wise biz is an EYE-OPENER… East, West, North, South – this film is a WINNER… Fri 6.83 cr, Sat 10.87 cr, Sun 14.57 cr, Mon 9.70 cr, Tue 6.37 cr, Wed 6.55 cr, Thu 5.50 cr. Total: ₹ 60.39 cr [1950 screens]. India biz.”

He also sent out two other tweets regarding the film’s unprecedented box office performance. The first tweet read, “Will #Stree cross 💯 cr? Much depends on how it fares in Weekend 2… While the film is holding on to a good number of screens in Week 2 [Week 1: 1950; Week 2: 1770] + the trending is superb, it should deliver strong numbers in Week 2 as well… India biz.”

Stree had received a positive review from The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta. She noted, “Stree is enjoyable for the most part. I particularly liked its cheerfully hare-brained spirit, which the director manages to sustain. Kapoor’s part is a bit risible, but she has some breathy moments with Rao. The three fellows feel like real friends, not just brought together by a casting director, and both Khurrana, who is sprouting from everywhere these days, and Banerjee do a good job of looking scared and foolish at the same time. Rao, whose Bicky seems like an extension of his Bareilly Ki Barfi avatar, carries the film: as a ‘ladies tailor’ whose eye is enough to take the measure of the woman in front of him, gently, he is terrific.”

Stree’s collections are sure to go down as new releases hog theatres. But as Taran Adarsh said, whatever its lifetime business, it has done way more than even the most optimistic trade analysts were hoping for.

