Stree box office collection Day 4: Rajkummar and Shraddha film expected to pass Monday test

Horror comedy Stree, which hit screens on August 31, has undoubtedly won the hearts of the audience. The film has been performing well at the box-office, despite competition from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. The Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor film has also benefited from strong word of mouth promotion. However, will the film be able to survive the weekdays?

The film started its business with surprising numbers. The Amar Kaushik directorial collected Rs 6.82 crore on day one. It doubled its box office performance on Saturday and Sunday with Rs 10.87 crore and Rs 14.38 crore, respectively, taking the total collection to Rs 32.07 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, “All estimations and calculations go for a toss… #Stree wreaks havoc at ticket counters… Multiplexes, single screens, metros, mass circuits – this one has worked across the board.”

Not just the audience, critics too showered praise on the debutant director Amar Kaushik and Stree actors.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Stree is enjoyable for the most part. I particularly liked its cheerfully hare-brained spirit, which the director manages to sustain. Shraddha Kapoor’s part is a bit risible, but she has some breathy moments with Rajkummar Rao. The three fellows feel like real friends, not just brought together by a casting director, and both Aparshakti Khurana, who is sprouting from everywhere these days, and Abhishek Banerjee do a good job of looking scared and foolish at the same time. Rao, whose Bicky seems like an extension of his Bareilly Ki Barfi avatar, carries the film: as a ‘ladies tailor’ whose eye is enough to take the measure of the woman in front of him, gently, he is terrific.”

