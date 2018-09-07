Stree box office collection Day 7: Rajkummar Rao film earns Rs 60.39 crore

Stree box office collection Day 7: Stree is now eyeing the Rs 100 crore club. Stree box office collection Day 7: Stree is now eyeing the Rs 100 crore club.

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s horror comedy Stree has earned Rs 60.39 crore in its first week.

Sharing the latest box office figures of Stree, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Stree is REMARKABLE in Week 1… Day-wise biz is an EYE-OPENER… East, West, North, South – this film is a WINNER… Fri 6.83 cr, Sat 10.87 cr, Sun 14.57 cr, Mon 9.70 cr, Tue 6.37 cr, Wed 6.55 cr, Thu 5.50 cr. Total: ₹ 60.39 cr [1950 screens]. India biz.”

He added, “Will #Stree cross 💯 cr? Much depends on how it fares in Weekend 2… While the film is holding on to a good number of screens in Week 2 [Week 1: 1950; Week 2: 1770] + the trending is superb, it should deliver strong numbers in Week 2 as well… India biz.”

Stree has received a positive response from critics and the audience. In a recent interview, Rajkummar Rao said, “We are putting serious thought behind the sequel. There is definitely a thought. There are a couple of ideas that Raj and DK were thinking about but we wanted to know how people will respond to the film. The response has been overwhelming. So, we are keeping our fingers crossed.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd